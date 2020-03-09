Photo Release

March 9, 2020 A more gender-equal world for all: Sen. Risa Hontiveros encourages her fellow legislators to craft policies that will institutionalize mechanisms towards gender equality. “We must come together to raise kind little boys and strong little girls. We must come together to tell women they are worthy, men they are understood, and everybody of all genders that they are accepted. We must come together to craft a fairer, more gender-equal world for all,” Hontiveros said in her privilege speech Monday, March 9, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)