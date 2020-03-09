Photo Release

March 9, 2020 Senators ask SC to rule on the constitutionality of treaty abrogation: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (2nd from left) shows a copy of a petition senators filed before the Supreme Court in Manila, Monday, 9 March 2020, asking the high tribunal to direct the executive branch to send the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) to the Senate for its concurrence. Also in photo are (from left) Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sen. Richard Gordon and Sen. Panfilo Lacson. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)