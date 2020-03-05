Photo Release

March 5, 2020 Drilon demands action from Bureau of Immigration Minority Leader Franklin Drilon calls out Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials on the apparent lack of action plan on Chinese nationals illegally employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) now due for deportation. Based on reports he received, Drilon told BI officials during Thursday’s hearing, March 5, 2020, by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that the passports of an estimated 200,000 illegal Chinese POGO workers have already been ordered cancelled by the Chinese government. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)