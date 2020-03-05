Photo Release

March 5, 2020 Education hearing: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, conducts a public hearing on the complementary roles of public and private institutions Thursday, March 5, 2020. “We are not talking about what is advantageous for the private schools or public schools. We want to find an outcome that is advantageous to our learners and maximize that outcome,” Gatchalian said. Also in photo is Sen. Nancy Binay. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)