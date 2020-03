Photo Release

March 5, 2020 Villar with Women of Impact: Sen. Cynthia Villar was one of the award presenters during the Go Negosyo and ASEAN Women of Impact Awards held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Women from different parts of Southeast Asia were recognized for their achievement in fashion and oil and gas. Among the awardees are four Filipinas recognized as Manlilikha ng Bayan who made a mark in the field of weaving.