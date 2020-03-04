Photo Release



Tatak Pinoy Digital Jobs: Tatak Pinoy advocate Senator Sonny Angara welcomed industry leaders from the ICT sector to the Senate for a meeting on bills promoting digital jobs. In this photo, he is joined by Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, Arrish Altavano, Mac Valmores, Shumate Royo, Ranulf Goss, Dr. Lizane. Perante-Calina, Jhonny Paul Lagura. Tyrone Paynor, Rose Quinto-Rey, Rhodora Householder, Frankie Antolin, Mark Sison, Ms Zoe Diaz De Rivera and Emmy Lou Delfin.

Senator Angara vowed his support to expand the domestic ICT industry through measures that encourage the continuous upskilling of the workforce and preparing them for future and emerging technologies.

In the past, Angara has been a staunch supporter of the DICT’s program that plants digital jobs in the countryside. The program has contributed to the growth of rural call centers employing Filipinos even as remote as Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.