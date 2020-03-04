Photo Release

March 4, 2020 Bato attends hearing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Wednesday, March 04, 2020, reiterates his wish for the re-imposition of the death penalty which, he says, will serve as a deterrent to those who contemplate to commit crimes within the vicinity of the Bureau of Correction. BuCor’s suspended legal division chief, Fredric Anthony Santos, was gunned down in Muntinlupa City near the school of his daughter on February 19. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)