Photo Release

March 4, 2020 Looking into the Bureau of Corrections: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, together with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, grills officials of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) during the resumption of the hearing on the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Gordon noted the killings of 16 BuCor personnel since 2011 with the latest fatality being the BuCor’s suspended legal division chief, Atty. Fredric Anthony Santos, who was gunned down on February 19. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)