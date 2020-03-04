Photo Release

March 4, 2020 Creating the Phl Boxing and Combat Sports Commission: Sen. Manny Pacquiao together with Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, discusses a proposal seeking to establish the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission, Wednesday, March 04, 2020. "The agency will be tasked to focus and steer the skills and talents of the youth to proper direction, as well as provide and grant the necessary incentives and benefits which are long overdue to all professional boxers and combatants who have brought honor and prestige to our country," Pacquiao said. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)