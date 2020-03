Photo Release

March 4, 2020 Dapat may sariling commission din ang ating mga boksingero at combatants: Senator Manny Pacquiao stresses the importance of having a separate commission for boxers and other combat sports athletes during the Committee on Sports joint with the Committees on Health & Demography and Finance hearing on the creation of the Philippine Boxing Commission at the Senate of the Philippines Recto Room on Wednesday, 04 March 2020. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/OSMP)