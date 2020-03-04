Photo Release

March 4, 2020 In observance of Fire Prevention Month: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, on the proposed rank reclassification of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), says the BFP modernization program will improve the current state of the BFP by giving them better equipment and strengthening its manpower. Go said the proposal is timely as the country observes the Fire Prevention Month this whole March. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)