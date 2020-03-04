Photo Release

March 4, 2020 BFP, BJMP Rank reclassification hearing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides Wednesday, March 4, 2020 over a public hearing on the proposed rank reclassification of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). Dela Rosa said that since there were no opposition to the proposed measures, they are considered approved at the committee level. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)