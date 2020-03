Photo Release

March 3, 2020 Medical scholarships hearing: Senate President Vicente Sotto III appeals to resource persons during the public hearing on Medical Scholarship and Labor Education Tuesday, March 3, 2020 to help the Senate come up with a “fine and easy to execute law” for the medical scholarship program. “We need to solve the severe maldistribution of doctors in the country,” Sotto said. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)