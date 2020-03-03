Photo Release

March 3, 2020 Medical scholarships hearing: Sen. Joel Villanueva (right), chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, confers with Senate President Vicente Sotto III during a public hearing on Medical Scholarship and Labor Education Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Sotto’s Senate Bill No. 1, or an Act providing medical scholarships in state universities and colleges to qualified students, was the first filed in the Senate for the 18th Congress. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)