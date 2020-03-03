Photo Release

March 3, 2020 Electoral transparency: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, presides over a hearing on a proposal allowing other automated election systems (AES) service providers to participate in the next electoral exercise. “This provision would allow other technology providers to be chosen by the Commission on Elections, paving the way for more transparent elections,” Marcos said Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)