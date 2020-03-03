Photo Release

March 3, 2020 Villar urges development of livestock and dairy industry: During the hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Sen. Cynthia Villar discussed with Department of Agriculture officials, including Asec. William Medrano and National Dairy Authority Adm. Marilyn Mabale the programs that should be implemented for the development of the livestock and dairy industry. Villar said the implementation of a carabao dispersal program in Ubay, Bohol should be replicated in many areas in the country as it succeeded to provide an additional source of income to farmers. Villar authored Senate Bill 139 or an act to restructure and rationalize the livestock industry in order to strengthen its development, protection and regulatory functions, including the promotion of dairy and native animals and to provide for a livestock development fund.