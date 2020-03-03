Photo Release

March 3, 2020 Hontiveros: POGO threat to Filipinos: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, says the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry has become a threat to the country’s national security. “We see a proliferation of prostitution rings catering to Chinese nationals, labor violations, kidnapping, money laundering and recently, assassinations in our public places. I want to protect our borders. I want the Filipinos, our women and children to feel secure from these crimes,” Hontiveros said during a public hearing on the human trafficking in the POGO industry Monday, March 2, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)