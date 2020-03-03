Photo Release

March 3, 2020 Former Justice Secretary called to attend hearing: Sen. Risa Hontiveros (left), chairperson of Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a hearing on the human trafficking in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry Monday, March 2, 2020. Hontiveros said she would ask former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to attend the next hearing since he was tagged as one of the officials who received grease money in exchange for easy entry of Chinese nationals in the Philippines. Also in photo is Sen. Ronald dela Rosa. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)