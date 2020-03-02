Photo Release

March 2, 2020 SC asked to clarify Senate’s role on treaty abrogation: Senate President Vicente Sotto III sponsors Senate Resolution No. 337 Monday, March 2, 2020, asking the Supreme Court to decide once and for all whether or not it is necessary for the Senate to concur in the abrogation of a treaty that was previously concurred by the Senate. The resolution was introduced by Sotto, Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senators Panfilo Lacson and Richard Gordon. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)