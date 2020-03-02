Photo Release

March 2, 2020 Senate hosts SDGs exhibit: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (2nd from left) graces the opening of an exhibit on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Monday March 2, 2020. Also in photo (from left) are Senate Deputy Secretary for Admin and Finance Arnel Bañas, Senate Committee on SDGs, Innovation, and Futures Thinking chairperson Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Titon Mitra and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Assistant Secretary Carlos Bernardo Abad Santos. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)