March 2, 2020 Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement hearing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (left) chats with Human Settlements and Urban Development Sec. Eduardo del Rosario before the start of Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement hearing Monday, March 2, 2020, on capacity of the state to finance the proposed student dormitories and housing for teachers. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)