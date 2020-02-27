Photo Release

February 27, 2020 NTC cannot issue provisional permit: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Kapihan sa Senado media forum Thursday, February 27, 2020, stresses the legislative authority of Congress to renew or extend the franchise of ABS-CBN. Lacson asked where the leadership of the House of Representatives is coming from when it requested the National Telecommunications Commission to issue a provisional permit for the television giant to operate, emphasizing that without a legislative franchise, the NTC could not issue a permit. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)