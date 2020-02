Photo Release

February 27, 2020 Villars lead run for a cause: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and daughter, Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar lead the "Takbo Para sa Kalikasan" in celebration of the 6th Las Pinas-Zapote River Festival. The 'run for a cause' was being sponsored by the Villar SIPAG where the senator sits as director, to instil public awareness in cleaning our river and maintaining a healthy environment.