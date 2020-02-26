Photo Release

February 26, 2020 Sustainable development goals: Sen. Pia Cayetano, Chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, exchanges ideas with representatives of government agencies and non-government organizations on how to accelerate sustainable, ambitious and multi-sectoral solutions to address the country’s problems on poverty, low quality of education, gender equality, and non-resilient infrastructure among others. The hearing was conducted Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in consideration of a measure creating a national policy and strategy framework on sustainable development that shall be in force until the end of 2030. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)