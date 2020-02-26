Photo Release

February 26, 2020 Amending the Phl Int’l Trading Corp Law: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, conducts a hearing on a bill proposing to amend the Philippine International Trading Corporation Law, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. “This bill aims to solve the problem of access to critical supplies in times of natural disasters by stockpiling critical and strategic materials to address urgent need,” Gordon said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)