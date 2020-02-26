Photo Release

February 26, 2020 Increasing jurisdiction of lower courts: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, presides over a hearing looking into a proposed measure seeking to increase the jurisdiction of the metropolitan trial courts, municipal trial courts in cities, municipal trial courts, and municipal circuit trial courts. “This bill aims to help de-clog the dockets of the second level courts and to increase the number of cases that can be covered by the simpler procedures covered by the first level courts,” Gordon said during the hearing, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)