Photo Release

February 26, 2020 Bills approved on final reading: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel, signifying the approval of the Law on the Prevention of Terrorist Acts (SBN 1083), the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Legal Assistance Fund (SBN 1233), the Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute Act (SBN 1296) and the Philippine High School for Sports Act (SBN 1086) during Wednesday’s plenary session, February 26, 2020. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)