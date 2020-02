Photo Release

February 26, 2020 Confirmed: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (2nd from right) poses with (from left) Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan, Major Gen. Simeon Feliz Jr., BGen. Fernando Reboja, Budget and Management Sec. Wendell Avisado, BGen. Maning Tawantawan, and Commission on Appointments (CA) Vice-Chairman Lone District San Juan City Rep. Ronaldo Zamora after the confirmation of the officers Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)