Photo Release



Marawi City Rehabilitation: Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa led an ocular inspection at the "ground zero" in Marawi City to assess the situation in the city's Most Affected Area during the siege in the year 2017.

Following the inspection, Dela Rosa, together with fellow senators, conducted a Public Hearing at the Mindanao State University in Iligan City under the Special Committee on the Marawi City Rehabilitation which he chairs to expedite the rehabilitation and resurrection process of the war-torn Marawi City. Also present were Senators Francis Tolentino, Bong Go, Imee Marcos and Juan Miguel Zubiri.