Photo Release

February 20, 2020 Bribery scheme inside BI: Sen. Risa Hontiveros (left), chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, and Sen. Imee Marcos listen to the account of Immigration Officer Allison Chiong during a public hearing on human trafficking Thursday, February 20, 2020 as he relates the alleged bribery scheme known as “pastillas” inside the Bureau of Immigration. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)