February 20, 2020 Hontiveros to summon more BI officers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said she will summon immigration officers who accepted grease money from Chinese nationals for entry in the Philippines. “Filipinos should control our borders and our ports and not the Chinese,” Hontiveros said during a public hearing on human trafficking Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)