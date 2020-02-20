Photo Release

February 20, 2020 Gov't programs for the youth: The Senate Committee on Youth Chair, Senator Sonny Angara, conducted a public hearing to review the efficacy of government programs for the youth sector with the end view of determining their implementation and effects to beneficiaries. Assisting the committee chair were members of the Senate panel that comprised Senators Nancy Binay and Joel Villanueva who took turns consulting the resource persons present which included youth leaders and stakeholders from the public and private sectors. The committee has vowed to pursue steps to address concerns raised in the hearing that centered on the need to strengthen public services catering to the youth sector and bridging education and skills with employment opportunities. In this photograph: Senator Sonny Angara with Ms. Claudia Laud and Ms. Fatima Malate of youth NGO AIESEC Philippines and social entrepreneur for youth development, Mr. Saje Molato.