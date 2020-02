Photo Release

February 19, 2020 Making do with very little: Senator Richard J. Gordon commended the resistance and persistency of the Filipino people in overcoming adversities they face when he co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1341 or “The Motorcyles-for-Hire Act.” Gordon said allowing the use of motorcycles as an alternate mode of public transportation would give the people choice but it must be regulated and safeguards should be set to ensure safety and protection of riders and drivers.