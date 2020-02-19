Photo Release

February 19, 2020 Gordon: PH needs cyber experts: During a session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Senator Richard J. Gordon stated that the Philippines needs to have its own cyber experts and said that the government should create plans on countering possible malicious cyber-attacks in the future. He mentioned the country’s lack of measures for cyber warfare as discovered during an executive session on the operations of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). Gordon underscored the importance of planning ahead and being prepared, and likewise proposed sending Filipino students to other countries to study the newest innovations and breakthrough technologies like what Japan and Korea did.