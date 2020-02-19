Photo Release

February 19, 2020 Villar moves to amend national solid waste management law: Sen. Cynthia Villar pushed for the amendment of the 20-year-old Republic Act 9003 or the National Solid Waste Management Act to include the practice of Extended Producers' Responsibility that will mandate plastic manufacturers to be responsible for the entire life cycle of their plastic products. During the hearing of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Villar asked resource persons from Nestle, Unilever and other stakeholders to commit programs that will recycle plastic wastes.