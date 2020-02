Photo Release

February 18, 2020 PH should have safe drinking water in every barangay: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri stresses the need to establish a program on potable water supply system all over the country during a hearing by the local government committee Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Zubiri, proponent of the measure, says that easy access and safe supply of drinking water is a basic right of every person. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)