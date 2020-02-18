Photo Release

February 18, 2020 Potable water supply system in every barangay: Local Government Committee Chairman Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino takes up bills addressing the lack of potable water in rural areas in the country. The committee directs the technical working group to study the feasibility of institutionalizing the program and come up with a landmark legislation that will ensure the supply of safe drinking water in every barangay during Tuesday’s hearing, February 18, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)