Photo Release

February 18, 2020 Solid waste management hearing: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, presides over a hearing Tuesday, February 18, 2020 on zero waste management. Villar has filed Senate Bill No. 1331 or the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) seeking to institutionalize the practice of EPR in waste management. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)