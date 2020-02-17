Photo Release

February 17, 2020 Marcos questions P12.2 billion Kaliwa Dam project: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Cultural Communities, on Monday, February 17, 2020, questions government officials on the P12.2 billion fund for the construction of the Kaliwa Dam. Marcos also questioned why the China-funded project has already started even if the China Energy Engineering Corporation Ltd. and other concerned government agencies have not yet finished conducting consultations with affected cultural communities and submitting other required documents. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)