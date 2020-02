Photo Release

February 17, 2020 Poe changes mind: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, on Monday, February 17, 2020, says she has decided to start the public hearing on the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise without waiting for action from the House of Representatives. “Nagpalit na ang isip ko, didinigin na natin mismo ang prangkisa ... we expect our representatives to act on a timely manner," she said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)