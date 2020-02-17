Photo Release

February 17, 2020 Villar cites new technologies offered by training on aquaculture: Sen. Cynthia Villar welcomes the more than 30 participants in the 5-day Training of Trainors on Freshwater Aquaculture at Vintahanan in Muntinlupa City. The chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture and Food told the participants composed mostly of farmers' cooperative representatives from South Luzon, to take advantage of the technologies and new knowledge that the experts from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will be sharing with the group in order to improve their production and increase their incomes.