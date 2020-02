Photo Release

February 17, 2020 ‘Pastillas’ system: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family and Gender Equality, vows to further investigate the alleged “pastillas” system in the Bureau of Immigration to “weed out corrupt officials and propose policy changes,” during a hearing on human trafficking at the Philippine Senate Monday, February 17, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)