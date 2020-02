Photo Release

February 16, 2020 Truckloads of love: Senator Richard J. Gordon on Thursday warmly and appreciatively accepted two truckloads of assorted relief items donated by the Bureau of Customs for the victims of Taal Volcano’s eruption. Customs Officer Mimel Talusan, chief of the NAIA-BOC, (shown shaking hands with Gordon in the photo) led a group of BOC personnel to deliver the relief items that they gathered in a relief-drive in the BOC.