Photo Release



Sen. Leila M. de Lima attends hearing at Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Br. 205: Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima arrives earlier today (Feb. 14) at the resumption of hearing on the trumped up illegal drug charges filed against her at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205.

De Lima, who will mark the third year of her arrest and detention on Feb. 24, continues to deny any involvement in the drug trade as she insists that her detention is but political persecution by the Duterte regime.