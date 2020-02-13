Photo Release

February 13, 2020 Marcos urges innovative solutions for education: Sen. Imee Marcos urges educators to look into new methods of teaching to improve the education system in the country. She pointed out the need to get out of the box and find creative and innovative solutions to the problem. The Senate inquiry was conducted Thursday, February 13, 2020 after seeing the poor scores attained by 15-year-old Filipino students at the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessement (PISA) in the areas of reading, mathematics and science. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)