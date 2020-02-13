Photo Release

February 13, 2020 Gatchalian on country’s educational system: Sen. Win Gachalian, chairman of tne Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, asks educators their recommendations on how to improve the quality of education in the country. The inquiry was conducted Thursday, February 13, 2020, after seeing the poor results of the students’ performance in reading, mathematics and science as shown in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)