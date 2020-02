Photo Release

February 13, 2020 Senators honor veteran journo: Senators, led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (5th from left) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, honors veteran journalist Gabino “Gaby” Tabuñar, who died of pneumonia last February 4, 2020, for his “exemplary and outstanding contribution to journalism and press freedom.” His children -- (l-r) Maria Teresa T. Cardenas, Maria Elisa Tabuñar and Ramon Tabuñar -- personally received a copy of Senate Resolution No. 317 honoring Tabuñar. Also in photo are Sen. Richard Gordon (far left) and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon (far right). (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)