February 12, 2020 Hospital bills hearing: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography presides over a public hearing Wednesday, February 12, 2020 on several proposals to upgrade, rename and increase the bed capacity of hospitals in Mandaluyong City, Surigao del Norte, Camarines Sur, Caraga Region and Quezon province. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)