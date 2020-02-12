Photo Release

February 12, 2020 Senate honors father of FOCAP: Children of respected veteran journalist, Gabino “Gaby” Tabuñar, Jr. (L-R: Maria Teresa T. Cardenas (Ms Mao), Maria Elisa Tabuñar and Ramon Tabuñar) accept with heavy, but at the same time, proud hearts Senate Resolution No. 317, honouring and remembering their father for his exemplary and outstanding contribution to journalism and press freedom. The Senate on Wednesday (Feb. 12) adopted the resolution authored and sponsored by Senator Richard J. Gordon in honor of the co-founder of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) who succumbed to pneumonia last Feb. 4, 2020.