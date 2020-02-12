Photo Release

February 12, 2020 Increasing the penalty for perjury: Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, together with Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, discusses a bill seeking to increase the penalty for the crime of perjury. Under Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code, the penalty for perjury is imprisonment of six months up to two years and two months. The proposed measure increases the penalty to incarceration of a period of six years and one day to ten years. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)